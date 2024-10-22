Stocks continue upward trend

DSE advanced 0.87 percent as of 1:36 pm today

Stocks in Bangladesh inched up for the second consecutive day as shares of fundamentally strong companies started to rise.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced 45 points, or 0.87 percent, to 5,218 as of 1:36 pm today, with Tk 218 crore traded.

Among the stocks, 297 advanced, 55 declined and 42 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The stock market index in the Chittagong Stock Exchange also saw the same trend.

The CASPI, the major index of the port city bourse, went up 79 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,592.