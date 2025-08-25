Stocks continue upward momentum

The DSEX gained 66.23 points to settle at 5,455.40

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose today, extending its gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, gained 66.23 points, or 1.22 percent, to settle at 5,455.40.

The other indices also had positive performances before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES increased by 0.84 percent to 1,189.51.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, rose 1.29 percent to close at 2,128.76.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 1,177.76 crore, lower than Tk 1,200.26 crore in the previous session.

A total of 311,697 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 17.01 crore across 34 scrips.

Market breadth was positive with 238 stocks advancing, 114 declining, and 44 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 156 gained, 44 lost, and 17 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 47 stocks rise and 26 fall, while there was no movement in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 19 issues advanced and 3 declined.

Corporate bonds saw one issue advance and one decline, while the government bond market saw no trading activity.

Among individual performers, Republic Insurance Company topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while Bangladesh Industrial Fin Co was the worst performer, dropping 10 percent.