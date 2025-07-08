Stocks close higher for fourth day

The DSEX gained 5.47 points to close at 4,981.63

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed higher today, extending their gains for the fourth consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 5.47 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 4,981.63 during the session.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.23 percent to 1,083.75, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.12 percent to 1,875.38.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 601.75 crore, up from Tk 573.46 crore in the previous session.

The day saw a total of 182,387 trades executed, with block transactions amounting to Tk 36.21 crore across 26 scrips.

Market participation was mixed, with 158 issues advancing, 191 declining, and 49 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 94 advanced, 101 declined, and 23 remained unchanged. In the B category, 35 scrips gained and 42 declined, while the N category saw no trading activity.

Performance across other segments was mixed. In mutual funds, three issues advanced and 24 declined.

The corporate bond segment saw just one issue advance, while government bonds saw one issue rise and three decline.

Rahima Food Corporation posted the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund was the worst performer, shedding 4 percent.