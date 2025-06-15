Stocks close higher after 10-day Eid holiday  

The DSEX gained 14.91 points to close at 4,724

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose today, the first trading day following the 10-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday, extending its gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, went up 14.91 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 4,724.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index declined slightly by 0.02 percent to end at 1,028.66, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, rose 0.52 percent to 1,771.54.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, was Tk 263.02 crore, up from Tk 224.49 crore in the previous session.

A total of 94,135 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions accounting for Tk 13.28 crore across 17 scrips.

Market breadth was mixed, with 145 issues advancing, 179 declining, and 68 remaining unchanged.

Among A category shares, 80 advanced, 96 declined, and 38 remained unchanged. In the B category, 41 scrips gained while 29 declined. The N category shares witnessed no trading activity.

Other segments had mixed trends, with 6 issues advancing and 11 declining in mutual funds, while corporate bonds saw one issue advancing.Government securities saw three scrips advancing and one declining.

Asiatic Laboratories registered the highest gain of the day, surging 10 percent, while Phoenix Insurance Company was the worst performer, falling 5 percent.