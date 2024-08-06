Business
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 11:07 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 11:10 AM

Business

Stocks begin day with a huge jump

The DSEX rose 3.15% until 10.50am
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 11:07 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 11:10 AM

Bangladesh's stock market trading started today with a huge jump after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of the country's prime minister.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), surged 165 points, or 3.16 percent, to 5,394 until 10.50 am.

The DS30, the blue chip index, increased 69 points, or 3.75 percent, to 1,928.

The DSES, the shariah-based companies' index, rose 30 points, or 2.65 percent, to 1,174.

Turnover stood at Tk 351 crore. Among the traded issues, 334 advanced, 41 declined and 9 remained the same.

The same trend was seen in the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE). The Caspi, the broad index of the CSE,  rose 269 points, or 1.80 percent, to 15,195.

push notification