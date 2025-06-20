Starlink users report smooth service, minor issues

Early users of Starlink, the satellite internet service recently launched in Bangladesh, have expressed satisfaction over its high-speed and stable connection.

Since the official rollout announcement on May 20 via Starlink's official X (formerly Twitter) account, customers across the country have been receiving and testing their kits, reporting download speeds between 200 Mbps and 450 Mbps, and upload speeds ranging from 15 Mbps to over 40 Mbps.

Md Mashiur Rahman, a broadband internet service provider (ISP) based in Dhamrai, Savar, shared his hands-on experience after ordering the Starlink Standard Kit from Starlink.com on May 21.

He received the hardware components needed to access the service on June 16 and installed it the same day on the rooftop of his two-storey house.

The setup cost him around Tk 49,000, including courier charges, and there is an additional Tk 6,000 per month subscription fee for the "Starlink Residential" package.

"On average, I'm getting 300 Mbps to 350 Mbps download and 40 Mbps to 50 Mbps upload speeds," said Rahman.

"I'm planning to run over 25 devices of my extended family members, including 40 to 50 IoT devices such as Alexa and Google Home. Initial experience is great and getting connection without any interruption in spite of relentless rains," he said.

Despite being a broadband provider himself, Rahman welcomed Starlink's arrival.

"The ISP market has already seen a seismic shift in the past three months, just from the news of Starlink. Earlier, I offered 5 Mbps to clients. Now I've upgraded them to 10 Mbps to 20 Mbps and even offer uncapped streaming that sometimes hits 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps," he said.

However, he noted that Starlink's signal strength varies significantly based on placement.

"It works best on the northeast side of the house. Lower floors or rooms without sky-facing windows struggle to get a usable signal," said Rahman.

From Long Beach to Dhaka: a smooth delivery, but delays in customs

Niaz Morshed Shovon, system administrator at Bdjobs.com Ltd, also ordered a Starlink kit on May 20—the very day Starlink announced its availability in Bangladesh.

The kit shipped from Long Beach, California, and arrived in Dhaka by May 24. Customs clearance was provided on June 15, and the kit was delivered the same day.

Bdjobs.com Ltd ordered a "Mini Kit" as Bangladesh's largest online job portal, which connects jobseekers with employers across industries, often has to organise job fairs across the country.

The "Mini Kit", priced at Tk 26,800 (including shipping), is about 10 inches in size with a built-in router and is ideal for roaming or portable use.

While its default plan includes 50 GB for Tk 6,000, Bdjobs.com Ltd converted it to a residential plan through their Starlink account dashboard.

A more affordable "Residential Lite" package is also available for Tk 4,200 per month.

"We tested the Mini Kit under heavy rain and cloud cover from our office rooftop in the capital's Karwan Bazar area and still got over 200 Mbps download and 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps upload speed," said Shovon.

"However, it doesn't work properly from the 7th and 8th floor office windows of the 18-storey building due to limited sky visibility. On the rooftop, however, it works flawlessly," he said.

"So, we will connect our network with the Starlink kit, which will be placed on the roof, using cable," he added.

Smooth setup, but not for servers

The Starlink setup process is straightforward via the Starlink app, which assists users with antenna alignment using mobile camera-based obstruction detection and built-in firmware updates.

"The entire calibration takes about 15 minutes. It's very user-friendly," said Shovon.

"The Starlink kit can be used like a regular Wi-Fi router. It can also be connected to an external Wi-Fi router, or directly to a laptop or computer via a wired connection," he said.

However, he observed some limitations.

Starlink does not currently provide a fixed IP address, making it unsuitable for hosting websites or mail servers. The upload speed, though decent for residential use, may be too low for users with advanced hosting or server needs, he said.

In a Facebook post, Syful Islam Shakil, a Starlink user, said, "It takes a bit of time for calibration, but once set up, it works great."

As user interest grows, Starlink's impact on Bangladesh's internet landscape—particularly in areas underserved by traditional broadband—could be transformative.

However, clear sky visibility remains essential for uninterrupted connectivity, according to industry people.