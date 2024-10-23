Square Textiles makes Tk 116 crore profit in FY24

Its board allocates Tk 35 crore for expansion

Square Textiles PLC's profit rises 1.3 percent year-on-year to Tk 116.18 crore for the year ending on June 30, 2024.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 5.89 in this period, up from Tk 5.81 in the same period previous year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

Also, Square Textiles allocated Tk 35 crore for balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation, and expansion (BMRE) projects in the period.

Its board has recommended a 32 percent cash dividend, an increase from last year's 30 percent.

Despite the profit growth, the company reported a negative net operating cash flow per share of Tk 12.59 for the year.

Shares of the company declined 0.98 percent to Tk 50.50 as of 1:42 pm today on the DSE floor.

With 29 years of industry experience, Square Textiles remains a leading producer of export-oriented viscose, Tencel, modal, and cotton yarns in Bangladesh, according to its website.