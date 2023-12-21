Sino-Bangla trade to rise after Jan 7 polls: Chinese envoy

27 Chinese and Bangladeshi businesses honoured for contribution to Bangladesh economy

A lot of new opportunities for bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and China will emerge after the general election scheduled to take place on January 7, Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen said today.

"It is my conviction that after the general election slated on 7th January, our economic and trade cooperation will embrace a lot of new opportunities and usher in a new era of great development," he said at an award-giving ceremony at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital.

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCCI) and Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) in association with the Chinese embassy in Dhaka jointly organised the event titled, "China Bangladesh Business Excellence Award 2023".

Twenty-seven Chinese and Bangladeshi business enterprises were honoured at the event for their outstanding contribution to Bangladesh economy.

The Chinese ambassador said China-Bangladesh trade and investment cooperation have developed steadily.

China has been Bangladesh's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years and it is also Bangladesh's largest source of imports, he said.

He said 2023 is a fruitful year for China-Bangladesh cooperation.

"In this year, the leaders of the two countries have injected vibrant political momentum into the development of bilateral relations," said Yao Wen.

The ambassador cited inauguration of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel and said this took Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries to a new height.

"China is the most reliable development partner and a trust worthy friend of Bangladesh," he said, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping announced eight major steps to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation on the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation concluded in Beijing in October.

"I firmly believe that through our joint efforts, we will build China-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation into a benchmark and model for high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, and uplift China-Bangladesh strategic partnership to higher levels."

Yao Wen said by now, Chinese enterprises have constructed seven railways, 12 roads, 21 bridges, and 31 power plants in Bangladesh, providing more than 550,000 job opportunities to local people.