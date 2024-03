Shares of Asiatic Laboratories climbed 10 percent in the first two hours of its trading debut on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today.

The local drug maker's shares traded at Tk 22 as of 12pm.

It raised Tk 95 crore from the public offering.

Asiatic's profit fell 16 percent year-on-year to Tk 26.85 crore in the year that ended on June 30 of 2022, according to the audited annual financial statements of the drug maker.