Set curriculum to prepare graduates for digital banking revolution

The curriculum for banking education should be formulated not only to facilitate human resources but also to propel the banking sector forward, thereby enabling the advancement of the country's economy, experts said on Saturday.

They said that technological skillsets should be included in the syllabus, especially for banking graduates, so that graduates can meet the challenges of the digital revolution in the banking sector.

A smart Bangladesh requires intelligent banking and adept bankers. To this end, providing students with a concise, robust curriculum prioritising essential skills is necessary.

Emphasis should be placed on meeting demands and results will follow, said Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary to the Financial Institutions Division.

He suggested to focus on thoroughly teaching what is essential, adding that additional knowledge would be acquired as necessary.

"Proficiency in decision-making is crucial. Despite our efforts in teaching, the work remains unfinished. So, the focus should be on arranging internships for students in banks and facilitating exchanges with bank officials to share experiences, making it beneficial for both parties," he added.

Salim was speaking at a roundtable titled "Banking-Insurance Curriculum: Responding to the Needs of the Industry", organised by the Department of Banking and Insurance of the University of Dhaka at the university premises.

The aim of the programme is to exchange views between banking industry insiders and academicians and prepare a curriculum for banking that equips graduates with up-to-date knowledge and business acumen so they can better serve the industry.

Md Mahbub Ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh, said Bangladesh holds a strategically significant position, serving as a hub to produce goods destined for both domestic consumption and export.

"The trade in Bangladesh -- including export and import -- currently stands at $150 billion and is a big contributor to the country's GDP. So, we need to launch a course that equips students with knowledge of cross-border trade and currency management," he added.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director and CEO of Shimanto Bank, said there should be a course on customer relationship management, focusing on both SMEs and agricultural industries.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, said course design for banking should be more practical.

Md Ezazul Islam, executive director at Bangladesh Bank, said many students lack an understanding of the role of banks and exhibit cognitive weaknesses regarding banking products.

Subjects concerning various central bank policies could be integrated into the curriculum along with topics such as cybersecurity and digital banking, he added.

Abul Kalam Azad, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank, praised the existing course curriculum offered by the department and suggested renaming a few courses.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of Meghna Bank, said development of soft skills should be given priority. Students should be sent for field visits and the department can initiate an exchange programme with banks, he added.

Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and IDLC Finance CEO and Managing Director M Jamal Uddin suggested the inclusion of courses on fintech, trade finance, capital market, startup finance, customer service, and sustainable banking.

Hasina Sheykh, chairman of the Department of Banking and Insurance at the University of Dhaka, presided over the roundtable.