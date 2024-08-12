Search committee formed to find deputy governors

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, former comptroller and auditor general, will lead the panel

The interim government has formed a three-body search committee to find appropriate candidates for deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Led by Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, former comptroller and auditor general, Mustafa K Mujeri, former chief economist of BB, and Nazrul Huda, board director of BB, are the two members of the panel, according to the Financial Institutions Division (FID) under the finance ministry.

Badre Munir Firdaus, joint secretary of the FID, will work as a member secretary for the committee, according to a notification.

The government took the move as two deputy governors – Khurshid Alam and Kazi Sayedur Rahman – resigned today amid protests following the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government last week.