Saudi ministry explores investment opportunities in Bangladesh

Saudi Deputy Minister Badr I AlBadr meets Canadian University of Bangladesh Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat

Badr I AlBadr, deputy minister of investors outreach of the Saudi investment ministry, along with a 31-member business delegation has recently visited Bangladesh and showed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

The Saudi Arabian companies expressed keen interest in investing in infrastructure projects, with a focus on collaboration with hotel chains, educational institutions and real estate.

The potential ventures include Marriott hotel projects, university initiatives, Haileybury School and other large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Saudi minister showed the interest in a meeting with Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, chairman of the Canadian University of Bangladesh, held at Le Méridien in Dhaka.

The discussions centred around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's investment plans and business expansion strategies.

Dr Sarafat is renowned for spearheading hotel chains, large-scale educational institutes, economic zones, energy, and real estate projects.

He has collaborations with global institutions such as General Electric, Marriott, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - KKR, Nebras Power (Qatar) and LIC India.

Badr I AlBadr extended a prompt invitation to Sarafat, initiating subsequent steps for potential partnerships.