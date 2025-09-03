Saudi Arabia targets 150m visitors by 2030 with Ronaldo campaign

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has unveiled its latest global campaign, "I Came for Football, I Stayed for More," featuring football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Launched under STA's consumer brand "Saudi, Welcome to Arabia," the campaign targets key markets in Europe, India and China, showcasing the kingdom's year‑round calendar of sports, culture and entertainment, according to a recent press release.

Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb said the campaign reflects Saudi's blend of "cultural authenticity, warm hospitality and world‑class events." STA CEO Fahd Hamidaddin noted the goal of attracting 150 million visitors by 2030.

Ronaldo said Saudi Arabia is "where the future of sport is being written," praising its balance of tradition and ambition.

The kingdom has committed $800 billion to tourism under Vision 2030, aiming to boost GDP, jobs and infrastructure.

The film follows Ronaldo through major events in Riyadh and Jeddah, from high‑stakes sports to fashion weeks and film festivals, highlighting Saudi's ambition to position itself as a global events hub.

Saudi is set to host the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Esports Olympic Games 2027 and the Asian Winter Games 2029, alongside regular fixtures such as Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, the Saudi Pro League and the Red Sea International Film Festival.