S Korean company to invest $8 million in Mongla EPZ

The company will produce tents, tent accessories, camping furniture, etc

OCF Co. Ltd., a South Korean company, is set to invest $8 million in the Mongla Export Processing Zone (Mongla EPZ) to establish a manufacturing industry for tents, tent accessories, camping furniture, furniture accessories, and bags.

The company plans to produce tents, tent and furniture accessories, camping chairs and tables, aluminum and carbon products, ski and trekking poles, mountain and walking sticks, bed cots, stands, pet furniture, arrows, and all types of bags, creating employment opportunities for 820 Bangladeshi nationals.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member for investment promotion at Bepza, and Hyun Gil Kim, chairman of OCF Co. Ltd., signed an agreement in this regard at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka today.

At the event, Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman said Bepza always encourages investment in the production of diversified products. As this is the company's second project under Bepza, he thanked OCF Co. Ltd. for their continued trust in Bepza and requested them to act as an ambassador for bringing more South Korean investment to Bangladesh, especially in the EPZs.

He also highlighted Bepza's commitment to providing a secure and supportive environment for investors.

Kim thanked Bepza for its support and expressed hope that the company would be able to start production by next year.