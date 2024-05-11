Russell T Ahmed reelected as BASIS president

M Rashidul Hasan was elected as senior vice president

Russell T Ahmed has been reelected as the president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) for a two-year term.

M Rashidul Hasan was elected as senior vice president of the apex tread body of Bangladesh's ICT industry.

It elected two other vice presidents: Syed Mohammad Kamal for administration and Iqbal Ahmed Fakhrul Hasan for finance.

The seven elected directors of the BASIS are Md Mostafizur Rahaman Sohel, Didarul Alam, M Asif Rahman, Syed Abdullah Jayed, Mir Shahrukh Islam and Muhammad Risalat Siddique and Biplob Ghosh Rahul.

The election of the executive council of BASIS took place on May 8 with 33 candidates vying for the 11 positions.

Among them, eight were elected from the general category and one each from the associate, affiliate and international categories.

Out of 1,464 voters, 1,157 voted in this year's BASIS election.

TIM Nurul Kabir, chairman of the BASIS election board; Syed Mamnun Quader and Nazim Farhan Choudhury, members of the election board, were also present at the executive council handover ceremony today.