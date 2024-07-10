Rosa-Kitchen, Bath, Living Expo begins July 18

70 brands from eight countries, including Bangladesh, will take part in the three-day show

Rosa-Kitchen, Bath and Living Expo Bangladesh is set to begin at the International Convention City Bashundhara on July 18.

The gates of the three-day expo will remain open from 10am to 7pm for the visitors.

The fair will feature 70 brands from Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka, China, the United Arab Emirates and host Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Event management company Wem Bangladesh, in association with the buildtech platform Archiconnect, is organising the expo for the third time.

Rosa, a brand of AkijBashir Group, is the title sponsor of the expo, where the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Interior Companies Association (BICA) are there as the strategic partner and the associate partner respectively.

Nasimur Rahman, director of marketing at WEM Bangladesh, said manufacturers, exporters, and suppliers of kitchen and bath accessories will have the opportunity to showcase their products and technology to the visitors.

"There will be opportunities for spot orders in the expo," Rahman said at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday.

Shahriar Zaman, head of marketing at AkijBashir Group, said: "We have been exporting sanitaryware of international standards for the last three years. We do not want to depend on the import of products which can be produced locally."

At the expo, customers can compare local and imported products, which will help them understand the capacity of the local companies, Zaman added.

There will be student design competitions, workshops, buyer-seller meetings and innovation exchange, and job search.

Among others, Golam Rabbani, brand lead of Rosa at AkijBashir Group, and Mohammad Abdullah al Mamun, vice-president of the BICA, were also present.