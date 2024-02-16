Robi clocks 75% higher profit in 2023

Robi-Axiata Ltd, the second-largest mobile phone operator in Bangladesh, made a profit of Tk 321 crore in 2023, which was an increase of 75 percent year-on-year.

The company's earnings per share was Tk 0.61 in 2023 whereas it was Tk 0.35 in the previous year, said a press release.

Its total revenue reached Tk 9,942 crore in 2023, which was an increase of 15.79 percent compared to that in the previous year.

Total capital expenditure investment, meaning funds used to acquire, upgrade, and maintain physical assets, reached Tk 1,903 crore at the end of 2023.

The telecom operator said the earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at Tk 4,599 crore in 2023.

Meanwhile, revenue from data service has increased by 28.2 percent compared to that in 2022 whereas voice revenue by 9 percent.

Robi's board of directors have recommended a cash dividend of 10 percent, which represents 165.6 percent of the profit after tax for 2023.

Having added 43 lakh new subscribers in 2023, Robi's subscriber base reached 5.87 crore at the end of 2023, which was 31 percent of the country's total mobile phone subscriber base.