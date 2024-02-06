Robbery rate drops in Chattogram port

Two global reports find

Port users believe the finding that the incidents of robbery have dropped in Chattogram port will enhance the positive image Bangladesh in the global maritime sector. Photo: Star/File

Armed robberies of domestic and foreign vessels coming into the Chattogram port decreased sharply in the concluding year, according to two international organisations.

Port users believe the finding will enhance the positive image of the Chattogram port in the global maritime sector.

Reports of both the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP), and the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) found a year-on-year increase in incidents of piracy and armed robbery across the world in 2023.

ReCAAP, in its report published in mid-January, recorded 100 armed robberies of ships in Asia in 2023, a 19 percent increase from the 84 incidents recorded in 2022.

However, it only found one such reported incident in Bangladesh in 2023 compared to five in 2022.

The IMB annual report recorded 120 such incidents globally in 2023 compared to 115 in 2022.

It also recorded just one instance of armed robbery in Bangladesh in 2023, although it estimated there were seven such incidents in 2022.

Both organisations had recorded zero such incidents in Bangladesh in 2019 and in 2021.

Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif termed the news as very impressive.

There was a time when many incidents of piracy occurred at the outer anchorages of the Chattogram port, he said. At that time, foreign shipping lines used to express unwillingness to send ships here and either hiked freight charges or imposed surcharges, he added.

CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk said they ensured round the clock surveillance with the help of the Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS), equipped with CCTV cameras as well as a radar system.

Any suspicious movement near the vessels anchored at the Outer Anchorage and Kutubdia is immediately informed to the Coast Guard, who respond promptly, he said.

Moreover, Bangladesh Navy, which surveils the maritime territory, also comes forward if there is any need, he informed, adding that the river police are also working to safeguard foreign vessels.