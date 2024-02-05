RMG exporters demand earlier level of cash incentive

They also sought policy support

Garment exporters and textile millers today demanded continuation of the earlier level of export cash incentives and policy support to gain competitiveness in order to help the sector overcome the challenges stemming from the ongoing global events.

They made the demands in two separate meeting held in Dhaka today.

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA); Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, and Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, made the demand related to cash incentive in a meeting with Finance Division Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder at the latter's secretariat office in Dhaka.

Last year, the government through a circular reduced the cash incentive on export receipt as part of a measure to take preparation for the country's graduation to a developing nation.

The BGMEA president in another meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam held at the secretariat demanded extended policy support for increased competitiveness.