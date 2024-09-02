Business
Star Business Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 02:18 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Repayment rules relaxed for flood affected small borrowers

Star Business Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 02:18 AM
Bangladesh Bank increases cash withdrawal limit

Borrowers of agricultural and cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise sectors in the areas affected by recent floods in the country would get relaxed loan repayment facilities, according to a Bangladesh Bank circular yesterday.

The notice said the instalments of loans, which are payable between August and September, can be paid in the next three months.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Borrowers who would be eligible include those from areas identified by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, including Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Cumilla and Chattogram.

The banks have been asked not to impose any extra interest or charge other than the initial interest on the late repayment.

The central bank said the relaxed facility was introduced to tackle the negative impacts on the country's economic activities.

A total of 54 people, including six women and seven children, died in the ongoing floods in nine districts, as per the disaster management and relief ministry.

Of them, 19 people died in Feni, 14 in Cumilla, eight in Noakhali, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিল্পখাত

শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভের মুখে আশুলিয়ার ৩০ পোশাক কারখানায় ছুটি ঘোষণা

সেনাবাহিনীর সহযোগিতায় বাইপাইল-আবদুল্লাহপুর সড়ক অবরোধমুক্ত হলেও ডিইপিজেডের সামনের সড়কটি এখনো বন্ধ।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিডিআর হত্যাকাণ্ডের সুষ্ঠু তদন্ত শিগগির: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification