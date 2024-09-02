Repayment rules relaxed for flood affected small borrowers

Borrowers of agricultural and cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise sectors in the areas affected by recent floods in the country would get relaxed loan repayment facilities, according to a Bangladesh Bank circular yesterday.

The notice said the instalments of loans, which are payable between August and September, can be paid in the next three months.

Borrowers who would be eligible include those from areas identified by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, including Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Cumilla and Chattogram.

The banks have been asked not to impose any extra interest or charge other than the initial interest on the late repayment.

The central bank said the relaxed facility was introduced to tackle the negative impacts on the country's economic activities.

A total of 54 people, including six women and seven children, died in the ongoing floods in nine districts, as per the disaster management and relief ministry.

Of them, 19 people died in Feni, 14 in Cumilla, eight in Noakhali, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.