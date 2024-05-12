Business
Renata ships first drug registered in Australia

The contraceptive pill named Levonorgestrel 1.5 mg is known by its brand name of Novella-1
Renata has shipped the initial consignment of Levonorgestrel 1.5 mg, which is the first registered product of the leading Bangladeshi pharma company in Australia.

The distribution and commercialisation of Levonorgestrel, known by its brand name of Novella-1, will be done in Australia through Renata's partner Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Pty Ltd, according to a statement of Renata PLC.

Levonorgestrel is approved by the World Health Organisation, amongst other regulatory authority bodies such as the US FDA and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), as a first line oral emergency contraceptive pill.

Being a potent product, it is manufactured and supplied from Renata's TGA approved potent product facility, the statement read.

The commercial launch of Levonorgestrel, with two other products in queue for registration in Australia, would further bolster Renata's growing market access worldwide, Renata said.

"This event hallmarks Renata's expansion into yet another stringent regulated market, attributing to the quality assured global standards of its products."

Nova Pharmaceuticals has been a leader in market supply of pharmaceutical products to all pharmacies and supermarkets in Australia for the last 18 years.

