Renata launches hormone disorder drug Cabergoline in France, Nordic countries

The drug is also prescribed for Parkinson's disease

Renata PLC, one of Bangladesh's leading pharmaceutical companies, has launched Cabergoline 0.5mg tablets in France and the Nordic countries, two key markets in Europe.

Renata's factory, which holds the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance certificate, manufactures the dopamine receptor agonist that treats hyperprolactinemic disorders by reducing high prolactin levels.

It is also prescribed for Parkinson's disease, the Bangladesh drug manufacturer said in a press release today.

Hyperprolactinemic disorders involve abnormally high levels of the prolactin hormone, often causing menstrual issues, infertility, and other medical complications.

This marks Renata's entry into the French and Nordic healthcare markets, following its earlier launch of the same product in the UK, a highly regulated and strategic market for the company.

In Bangladesh, the medicine is marketed under the brand name Cabolin.

The simultaneous launch in France and the Nordics reflects Renata's ambition to grow as a global pharmaceutical manufacturer and reinforces its commitment to expanding access to specialised medications in international markets.