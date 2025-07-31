Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:42 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Renata launches hormone disorder drug Cabergoline in France, Nordic countries

Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:42 PM
The drug is also prescribed for Parkinson's disease
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:35 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:42 PM

Renata PLC, one of Bangladesh's leading pharmaceutical companies, has launched Cabergoline 0.5mg tablets in France and the Nordic countries, two key markets in Europe.

Renata's factory, which holds the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance certificate, manufactures the dopamine receptor agonist that treats hyperprolactinemic disorders by reducing high prolactin levels.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It is also prescribed for Parkinson's disease, the Bangladesh drug manufacturer said in a press release today.

Hyperprolactinemic disorders involve abnormally high levels of the prolactin hormone, often causing menstrual issues, infertility, and other medical complications.

This marks Renata's entry into the French and Nordic healthcare markets, following its earlier launch of the same product in the UK, a highly regulated and strategic market for the company.

In Bangladesh, the medicine is marketed under the brand name Cabolin.

The simultaneous launch in France and the Nordics reflects Renata's ambition to grow as a global pharmaceutical manufacturer and reinforces its commitment to expanding access to specialised medications in international markets.

Related topic:
RenataRenata PLCCabergoline
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Renata launches medicine for hyperprolactinemia and Parkinson’s disease in Australia 

9m ago

Renata approves Tk 325 crore preference shares

8m ago

Renata’s profit rises 55% to Tk 362 crore

10m ago
Renata’s Q3 profit grows 21%

Renata’s Q3 profit grows 21%

1y ago

Renata raises Tk 536cr through bonds, preference shares

8m ago
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন চীন, ভিয়েতনাম ও ভারতের মতো প্রতিযোগী রপ্তানিকারক দেশের ওপর কঠোর শুল্ক আরোপ করায় আমেরিকান বাজারে বাংলাদেশ আরও শক্তিশালী অবস্থান করে নিতে পারবে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতির ঘোষণার পর কানাডার পণ্যে শুল্ক বাড়িয়ে ৩৫ শতাংশ করলেন ট্রাম্প

এইমাত্র