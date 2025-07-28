Renata to issue convertible preference shares

The BSEC gave go-ahead through a letter dated July 27

Renata PLC has received approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to issue convertible preference shares, according to a disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website today.

The consent, granted through a letter dated July 27, 2025, is subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

In response, Renata's board will hold an immediate meeting to finalise and approve the record date for determining shareholder eligibility to attend the EGM and to apply for the preference shares.

Once determined, the record date will be announced in two widely circulated newspapers—one in Bengali and one in English—in accordance with regulatory requirements. Renata also stated it will notify the exchange of the outcome of the board meeting and provide all relevant disclosures in a timely manner.

Last month, the board of the listed pharmaceutical company revised the structure of the preference shares, which are intended to raise up to Tk 325 crore.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 51.29 percent of Renata's shares, institutional investors 21.86 percent, foreign investors 19.94 percent, and the general public 6.91 percent, according to DSE data.