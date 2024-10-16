Reform and the pressing needs of our economy

As the current political transition in Bangladesh stands, it presents a rare opportunity for massive reform that must not be missed. Navigating this pivotal time requires focus on changes that enhance governance, foster a business-friendly environment, and protect the rights and freedoms of our people. This reformative era should aim to build a transparent, competitive ecosystem that boosts investor confidence and curbs corruption.

The challenges of our economy, particularly in the financial sector, cannot be overlooked. High levels of non-performing loans (NPLs) and liquidity crises arise from systemic flaws, a lack of protection, and insufficient accountability. These shortcomings have created opportunities for political interference, resulting in significant losses for our nation.

Our flawed financial frameworks hinder our pursuit of an economy driven by youth and small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs), primarily protecting the interests of lenders. The absence of an exit policy traps borrowers in uncertainty, denying them the chance to turn their situations around. This scenario is a significant drawback for young entrepreneurs. To overcome these constraints, we must create a system that prevents undue interference and upholds accountability and fairness; one where laws serve the greater good, leaders act as enablers of progress, and discrimination is actively addressed.

Political reform is a crucial step for a new governance paradigm -- one that emphasises transparency and accountability at every level. A political system that prevents vested groups from wielding undue influence and resists the politicisation of institutions is essential for progress.

At this critical time, businesses must not be victims of politics, particularly given the disruptions we've seen, like internet blackouts and political activities affecting supply chains. There must be a consensus that the economy should take precedence over politics and that industrial security must be prioritised.

A governance structure fostering inclusivity in decision-making is essential. Regulatory coherence, improved policy coordination, and greater accountability are needed to minimise the risks of arbitrary decisions that harm businesses. A clear separation of functions within government departments is equally crucial to address conflicting priorities effectively.

The failure to integrate plans across various government sectors undermines effective governance and transparency, affecting industries' day-to-day operations, whether in customs, port or tax-related activities. Dismantling siloed governance and embracing effective public-private partnerships are necessary steps.

A smoother transition from LDC status is also crucial for our economy; however, given our limitations in resources, time, administrative capacity and governance challenges, our position regarding this transition must be carefully considered.

An acute focus on infrastructure, logistics, supply chain management and long-term energy policies should take precedence in the reform agenda. Infrastructure development has been a cornerstone for countries like Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam, providing valuable lessons for Bangladesh in terms of industrialisation and economic growth.

As things stand, Bangladesh lags behind many of its competitors in the Global Logistics Performance Index. Even during recent floods, our national highway connecting to a major port was submerged, exposing our infrastructure's vulnerabilities and raising questions about our resilience and investment in infrastructure and sustainable energy.

In aligning policies with global competition, we must revisit trade and foreign policies to ensure they are responsive to market realities and position Bangladesh as a competitive player on the international stage. Developing strategic partnerships, enhancing trade agreements and promoting initiatives that attract foreign investment in niche sectors are essential steps.

While prioritising our economic agenda, attention must also be given to protecting SMEs, advancing the ESG agenda and promoting technology and skills adoption. Innovative approaches supported by thoughtful policy frameworks are needed to create synergies that drive meaningful impact.

This reformative era must inspire a collective vision that aligns with our people's hopes and aspirations. It is our moment to break free from past constraints and usher in a new chapter of growth and opportunity. The time for change is now.

The author is a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association