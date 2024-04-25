Reckitt Benckiser revenue down 3pc

Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh), whose brands include Dettol, Mortein and Harpic, witnessed a drop in revenue of around 3 percent year-on-year in the last January-March period, citing that it was due to a drop in sales.

The sales amounted to Tk 132.67 crore in the three months, the company disclosed after a meeting of its board of directors yesterday.

It was Tk 136.63 crore in the same period of the previous year.

As a result, its profit slightly declined to Tk 15.16 crore this time around from Tk 15.20 crore last year.

Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) reduced to Tk 32.10 from Tk 32.18 in the respective periods.

"The reduction of the sales volume is a significant one but it would not impact the running of the business," said a senior official.

Stocks of the company were traded at Tk 4,692.10 at Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday. It was not traded yesterday for it being the record date, meaning the day stockholders are eligible to receive dividends.

The board of directors had earlier recommended a 550 percent cash dividend for 2023.

The EPS was Tk 173.65 in 2023 against Tk 139.50 in the preceding year.