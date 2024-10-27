RAK Ceramics incurs Tk 14 crore loss in Q3 

Sales suffered due to political disruptions during the third quarter

RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Ltd posted a net loss of Tk 14.67 crore in the July-September quarter of 2024.

The company made a loss per share of Tk 0.35, significantly down from an earnings per share of Tk 0.29 in the same period last year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

The ceramics manufacturer attributed the loss to a demand-supply gap caused by underutilized plant capacity due to inconsistent gas supply from the national grid.

The company's share price responded sharply, plunging 9.42 percent to Tk 20.2 as of 12:04 pm today at the DSE.

Adding to the challenge, production and sales suffered due to unprecedented political disruptions during the third quarter, further impacting the company's performance, said RAK.

Also, RAK Ceramics reported a loss per share of Tk 0.26 in the January-September period of 2024.

Its net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) also saw a downturn, standing at Tk 0.37 in the negative over the nine months as the company prioritised settling vendor liabilities on schedule, despite weakened sales and collection efforts.

RAK Ceramics, one of the largest ceramics manufacturers in the world, is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the UAE and the group has an annual turnover of $1 billion, according to its website.

The company is headquartered in the UAE and operates in over 150 countries with operational hubs in Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia.

RAK Ceramics's products include tiles, sanitaryware, porcelain tableware among others.