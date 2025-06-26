Protesting NBR officials to boycott adviser’s meeting

Announce indefinite shutdown from Saturday

Officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) who are currently staging demonstrations over, among other issues, recent transfer orders, yesterday announced that they would not join a meeting called by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today.

At a press conference at the NBR headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon, the demonstrators, under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council, vowed to continue their protests until the NBR chairman either resigned or was transferred.

This being the third consecutive day of their pen-down strike, the demonstrators also announced a fresh round of protest programmes, including a "March to NBR" and a complete, indefinite shutdown of revenue activities starting June 28.

The council said five income tax officials were transferred on Sunday, allegedly for their involvement in protests that began last month centring on an ordinance seeking to bring about reforms in the NBR, including separating tax collection and policymaking.

The interim government later announced that the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance, 2025 would be amended.

Describing the transfers as "vindictive and oppressive," the council leaders demanded that they be revoked immediately.

Meanwhile, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed announced through a press release that he would sit with "representatives of the taxation, customs, and excise cadres of the Bangladesh Civil Service" today at 5:00pm to defuse tension over the ordinance.

"We have always been in favour of dialogue," said Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar, president of the council and an additional tax commissioner.

"That's why we participated in a May 20 meeting with the finance adviser. But our experience was not positive," he said.

The council also claimed that it was not formally invited to today's meeting.

"The adviser did not invite the Unity Council specifically, nor was any letter sent to us. So, we will not participate," said Additional Commissioner Monalisa Shahreen Sushmita.

The council, in a statement, said any meaningful reform of the state's revenue system must begin with the removal of the current NBR chairman.

The ongoing pen-down strike has led to a drop in import activities at the Chattogram Custom House.

On Tuesday, a three-hour strike led to a 37 percent decline in revenue collection. Against a target of Tk 420 crore, the customs authorities managed to collect only Tk 264 crore.

"VESTED GROUP MAY BE INVOLVED"

At a separate press briefing yesterday, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed expressed suspicion that certain businesses which availed themselves of benefits under the previous Awami League government might be fuelling the ongoing protests.

"A certain group of businessmen used to benefit disproportionately, while many others couldn't even get the benefits… So, I assume purely as a hypothesis that vested interests may be involved," he said.

"Otherwise, why would officials suddenly become agitated over career structure changes? Unless there's something more behind it. I'm not accusing anyone, just making an assumption," he added.

Addressing concerns among the NBR officials, the adviser said, "There's a misconception that the careers of the NBR officers will suffer, but that's not true. Their careers won't be affected. In fact, their status will be elevated."

Criticising the ongoing pen-down strike, Salehuddin said, "This is unprecedented for public servants, especially those in the NBR."

"Their absence impacts not just their institution, but also the country's trade, revenue collection, port operations, and import-export activities. As I've said before, there is no issue that dialogues cannot resolve," he said.