Prime Bank Investment unveils four new investment products

They were launched under PrimeInvest

Prime Bank Investment unveils four new products for investment in the capital market in Shariah, Women, Probashi and Youth segments to cater for diverse investor segments under the brand name of "PrimeInvest- discretionary product suit".

The shariah-based segment introduced a suite of Shariah-compliant capital market investment solutions tailored for the broader Muslim community, under the supervision of a dedicated Shariah board to ensure adherence to international Shariah screening standards.

PrimeInvest Probashi is a unique initiative offering investment opportunities for individuals living abroad. The product will help remittance earners make online investment in the capital market with just a few clicks.

PrimeInvest Women is committed to empowering women in finance, encouraging their active engagement in the capital market.

PrimeInvest Youth is a specially crafted investment scheme designed to empower youths aged between 18-25.

For young earners, this monthly investment plan can be the best way to fulfil their long-term financial goals through a more disciplined approach.

The products were launched through a programme at the Westin Dhaka on Sunday where Prof Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, a commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), was the chief guest.

Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank PLC; Azam J Chowdhury, director and CQK Mustaq Ahmed, chairman of Prime Bank Investment Ltd, were also present.

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director of Prime Bank Investment, gave a power point presentation in the event.