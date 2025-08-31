Pesticide overuse threatens haor fisheries: adviser

Haor fishery resources are under threat due to the excessive use of pesticides and herbicides in agriculture, said Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter.

She made the remarks as the chief guest at a view-exchange meeting with registered fishermen from the Itna, Mithamin, and Ashtagram upazilas of Kishoreganj district, held today at the Mithamin Upazila Parishad hall.

The event was jointly organised by the district administration and the Department of Fisheries, Kishoreganj, according to a press release.

The adviser said a national committee has been formed to limit the use of pesticides in agriculture to protect fish and livestock in the haor areas.

"Work is underway on strategies to reduce pesticide use in agriculture while simultaneously increasing production and safeguarding fish and livestock," she said.

"Everyone must comply with any announcements issued in this regard," she added.

Akhter noted that natural changes are occurring in haors due to various factors, including dam construction.

She emphasised that not all changes are naturally occurring; in many cases, human activity is responsible. "Instead of silt, sand is now accumulating on the land, disrupting the natural balance."

Criticising the use of illegal fishing methods, the adviser warned that some individuals are catching fish using prohibited nets and electronic shocks, a practice that is increasingly worrisome. "How can human beings inflict such damage on nature?"

Later, the adviser released 550 kilogrammes of fry into Itna Haor near Gabtoli Bridge.