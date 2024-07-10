People’s Leasing suffers Tk 316 crore loss in 2022

People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd's loss declined by nearly 21 percent year-on-year to Tk 316.27 crore in 2022.

The loss was Tk 399.90 crore in 2021.

Thus, the loss per share stood at Tk 11.08 in 2022 while it was Tk 14.01 in negative in 2021, according to the audited financial statements.

The net asset value per share was Tk 124.56 negative against Tk 114.17 a year prior.

The net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk 1.21 on December 31, 2022 against Tk 1.57 on the same day a year ago.

Shares of the non-bank financial institution closed unchanged at Tk 3.60 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.