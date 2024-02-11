Palak unveils Walton’s new smartphone model, storage device

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology, inaugurates a new model of Walton smartphone “NexG N72” and a new soild-state storage device at Walton’s headquarters at Chandra in Gazipur recenlty. Photo: Walton Group

Walton recently launched a new smartphone model, named "NexG N72", and a solid-state drive (SSD) at its headquarters at Chandra in Gazipur.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology, inaugurated the products, read a press release.

"Walton has brought unique and innovative solutions through smart devices. Thus, Walton has played an important role in making the nation a productive one," said Palak.

"Walton also inspired us in building a self-reliant and export-oriented country through their electronics and digital devices."

The electrical and electronics company announced up to 100 percent cashback offer on Walton computer products.

Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the information and communication technology (ICT) division, SM Rezaul Alam, chairman of Walton Digi-Tech Industries, SM Monjurul Alam, managing director, GSM Jafarullah, managing director of Hi-tech Park Authority, Mamunur Rashid Bhuyan, project director of the Aspire to Innovation (a2i), and Raisa Sigma Hima, director of Walton Hi-Tech, were also present.

Among others, Md Liakat Ali, additional managing director of Walton Digi-Tech, and Yousuf Ali, deputy managing director, alongside senior officials of the company were also present.