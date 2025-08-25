Pakistan shows interest in shipbuilding industry

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has expressed interest in importing ships from Bangladesh after visiting shipyards in Chattogram.

The minister, who is currently visiting Dhaka, joined a meeting with business leaders at the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) in Motijheel area of the capital yesterday, according to a press release.

Khan praised the growing shipbuilding capacity of Bangladesh and said that Pakistan, which now imports vessels from abroad, could turn to Bangladeshi builders in the future.

"There is a possibility for collaboration in shipbuilding," he said.

The minister added that Pakistani firms and agencies would assess options for procurement and joint ventures with Bangladeshi shipbuilders.

Khan noted that Bangladesh's expertise in shipbuilding fits well with Pakistan's import requirements, stressing the need to deepen industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Md Hafizur Rahman, administrator of the FBCCI, welcomed the interest by Pakistan.

He said Bangladesh is ready to work with the South Asian neighbour in shipbuilding and other sectors.

Rahman added that closer cooperation could create new opportunities for trade and industrial development.

Md Alamgir, secretary general of FBCCI, underlined the importance of targeted business exchanges to identify areas where Bangladesh has production strength and Pakistan has demand, such as shipbuilding.

Business leaders at the meeting also spoke in support of enhancing cooperation in industries that can offer immediate trade prospects.

Representatives from the Bangladesh CNG Machineries Importers Association and the Dhaka Metropolitan Chamber urged delegation visits and technical exchanges in marine manufacturing and related fields.

The meeting ended with both sides agreeing to continue further discussions on trade and industry, focusing on sectors where Bangladesh can supply and Pakistan can buy.