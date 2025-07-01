Number of online tax returns triple in FY25: NBR

The number of income tax returns filed online tripled in the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

A total of 17.12 lakh taxpayers submitted their returns online in FY25, up from 5.27 lakh in the previous fiscal year, marking a 225 percent increase, the NBR said in a press release today.

In total, 21.65 lakh taxpayers registered for e-return submission, reflecting the growing adoption of digital tax services.

"This is a huge response from the taxpayers," the NBR said.

The revenue authority said it has gradually simplified the e-filing process based on taxpayer feedback, making it more accessible and user-friendly.

This has contributed to the rise in both online return submissions and registrations.

The NBR also continued to offer the online return submission facility even after the Income Tax Day, allowing taxpayers additional flexibility.

Under the Income Tax Act 2023, individuals who detect errors in their previously filed returns can now submit a revised return online from home within 180 days of the original filing.

As of June 30 this year, 7,225 taxpayers had submitted revised returns through the online system.