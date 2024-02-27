NRB Bank jumps 10% on market debut 

NRB Bank's shares surged 10 percent in the first one and half-hour after its debut with two stock exchanges in the country today.

Listed as an N category share with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the private bank's share rose to Tk 11 as of 11.40 am at the DSE, the main bourse since the trading began at 10 am.

DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, rose 20.22 points or 0.32 percent to 6279.85 at 11.36 am.

NRB Bank, the fourth-generation private commercial bank, got listed with the stock exchanges following a Bangladesh Bank order and is now the 36th listed bank on the Dhaka bourse.

The private lender received regulatory approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9 last year for raising Tk 100 crore from the capital market by issuing 10 crore ordinary shares at a face value of Tk 10 each.

With the IPO proceeds, the bank wanted to invest Tk 92 crore in government securities, Tk 4.2 crore in the stock market, and the rest for meeting public issue-related expenses, according to its previous disclosure.

UCB Investment and Shahjalal Equity Management jointly worked as issue managers for the IPO of NRB Bank.