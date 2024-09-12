Now FBCCI gets an administrator

The interim government yesterday appointed an administrator to the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) as its president had resigned amid a section of businesspeople demanding its board's dissolution in the wake of last month's political changeover.

Mahbubul Alam, who became the president of the country's apex trade body in August last year, stepped down on September 9 as pressure was mounting following a mass uprising that ousted the Awami League government on August 5.

Alam cited illness in his resignation, according to a commerce ministry notification.

He did not respond to phone calls from The Daily Star for comment.

However, a close associate of Alam said the businessperson from Chattogram resigned due to pressure from various quarters, including businesspeople.

The commerce ministry appointed Md Hafizur Rahman, a member of the Bangladesh Competition Commission, as the administrator to hold a fair and neutral election within 120 days and hand over the responsibilities to the elected committee.

The interim government also appointed an administrator at the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) yesterday, nearly a month after its former president Shomi Kaiser resigned.

Subsequently, the entire e-CAB executive board stepped down, leaving the organisation without a governing body and prompting the government to appoint the administrator.

In its order, the commerce ministry said it has appointed Md Sayed Ali, deputy secretary to the central digital cell, as the administrator.

The administrator's mandate includes overseeing the transition and organising fair elections within 120 days, according to a ministry notification.

Earlier this week, the government appointed an administrator at the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), seven days after the president and remaining 23 directors of the CCCI executive board resigned following protests.