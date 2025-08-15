Non-civil service specialists can now serve as Bida exec member

In a first for state-run entities, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) can now have people outside the civil service as executive members, as the government aims to draw specialists from the private sector, academia, and international organisations.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification on August 10 amending the BIDA Act, 2016 in this regard.

Previously, the positions were strictly reserved for government officials of additional secretary rank or above, appointed on deputation.

A new clause states that from now on, "any other person" may be appointed "for a term and on conditions determined by the government."

Officials said the move was aimed at widening the pool of candidates and attracting professionals with specialist expertise.

However, without safeguards, the reform could weaken the institution rather than strengthen it, they warned.

Former Bida Executive Chairman Serajul Islam opined that the success of the amendment will depend entirely on how it is implemented.

"The recent amendment can bring real value, provided that merit, relevant experience, and commitment are the guiding criteria," he said.

"Whether from government service or the private sector, an appointee must have both the competence and the interest to serve effectively," he said.

Islam noted that Bangladesh was competing for global investments, and that requires not just administrative skills but sector-specific knowledge and networks.

He warned that previous experience showed how personal or political considerations can trump merit. "In a democracy, politicians must guide and bureaucrats must execute, but both require integrity and dedication," he said.

"Without a fair system of reward and accountability, even the most qualified officers may lose motivation," said Islam.

"An engaged and capable person, regardless of background, can make a real difference. But placing someone without interest or relevant knowledge is a disservice to the institution and the nation," added the former Bida chief.

Aminul Islam, another former Bida chairman, welcomed the reform, calling it both logical and necessary.

"Previously, there was a binding requirement to appoint only senior government officials. Now, the government can appoint a qualified person from the private sector as well," he said.

"You can even make an ordinary citizen a minister or secretary, so why not a Bida member? This reform expands the government's options instead of limiting them," he said.

He said that while Bangladesh has only 200 to 500 officials at the additional secretary level, "there are hundreds or even thousands more equally qualified people outside the bureaucracy," including those with proven expertise in banking, industry, or trade negotiations.