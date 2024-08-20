No more special liquidity support for any bank: BB governor

Business
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 03:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 03:40 PM

BB will no longer give liquidity support to save any bank: governor

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will no longer save any bank by providing it with special liquidity support, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said today.

The central bank has suspended special liquidity support for some Shariah-based banks, he said in a press conference after a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The governor said the banking regulator has already capped lending activities of six ailing banks.

The depositors have the right to withdraw money from the ailing banks and the banks will be liable if they lost confidence of their clients.

At the meeting, the FBCCI team demanded punishment of the people who scammed and looted banks in the name of doing business.

Related topic:
Bangladesh BankLiquidity support for banks
|বাংলাদেশ

এইচএসসির অবশিষ্ট পরীক্ষা বাতিল

পরীক্ষার ফলাফল কীভাবে হবে, তা পরবর্তীতে সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়ে জানানো হবে।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত শেখ হাসিনাকে আশ্রয় দিয়ে গণতন্ত্রের প্রতি অঙ্গীকার রক্ষা করছে না: মির্জা ফখরুল

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
