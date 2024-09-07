No limit on cash withdrawals from tomorrow

The Bangladesh Bank headquarters is seen in Dhaka. Photo: Star/File

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has lifted a limit on cash withdrawals from banks in view of overall improvements in law and order.

Customers will be able to withdraw any amount of funds from tomorrow, BB Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque told The Daily Star today.

"Cash withdrawal restrictions will no longer be applicable from Sunday onwards," he added.

The relaxation comes a month after the BB imposed the restriction amidst a deterioration in law and order.

At that time, law enforcers were abstaining from their duties following deadly attacks and clashes centring an uprising which led to Sheikh Hasina's resignation from the post of prime minister on August 5.

The central bank on August 7 asked banks to limit daily cash withdrawals to Tk 1 lakh per account.

Since then, it has been gradually relaxing the cap.

Last week, customers were barred from withdrawing over Tk 5 lakh a day per account.

The withdrawal limit was Tk 4 lakh on the previous week.