No FDI in Ctg port against country’s interest

Adviser says

The interim government will not approve any foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chattogram port that will end up compromising the country's interests, said Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain, adviser to the shipping, textile and jute ministries, yesterday.

The port's benefit to Bangladesh will be the foremost consideration in appointing a foreign operator, he said, adding that FDI was also important.

Hussain was addressing a press briefing at a Chattogram port jetty after visiting different project sites and infrastructure.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman and senior port officials were also present.

Referring to Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) being leased out to Saudi firm Red Sea Gateway Terminal International, the advisor said the port authority was still earning revenue in spite of a foreign operator handling operations.

Mentioning that the PCT had outpaced expectations and was earning the port $18 per container, Hussain said, "Now, if these foreign investments are questioned for the benefit of someone, foreign investors will be reluctant to come."

Regarding the proposed Bay Terminal project, he said, "I don't see any problem in the Bay Terminal project. Foreign investment will arrive for this project. Different foreign entities, including the World Bank, are eager to invest in the project."

However, he said, the port authorities had been directed to place a detailed presentation on the Bay Terminal project to relevant ministries. The ministry will then sit with other stakeholders.

Regarding the previous government's plan to appoint a foreign operator for the port's largest terminal, New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), the advisor said transparency would be ensured over the whole project irrespective of the final decision.

He added that a committee would be formed to iron out the issue.

Urging patience, he said the government would consider appointing a foreign operator for the NCT only if it was good for the port and its income and safeguarded the job security of the existing terminal workers.

Locals work at Patenga Container Terminal, informed Hussain.

Mentioning that there were many irregularities at the port and allegations of nepotism in issuing licenses in the past, the advisor said, "We have knowledge of everything."

He said there would be no more tenders under the direct procurement method (DPM) from now on.

"All work has to be done through an open tender process," he said.

"To that end, we will review the terms and conditions of the tender, so that it does not go to any particular firm, whether local or foreign," said Hussain.

"The direct procurement method will only be followed for government-to-government projects. They will also be properly reviewed," said the adviser.

He also underscored the need to introduce full automation, auctioning off year-old cargo and vehicles, and curbing irregularities to make port operations more efficient and speedier.

Replying to a query, CPA Chairman Moniruzzaman said misinformation was being spread about the CPA investing Tk 2,500 crore to construct the PCT.

"In fact, the investment was around Tk 1,300 crore. Over the next 22 years, we expect to get an income of Tk 5,500 crore. Furthermore, the foreign operator will invest Tk 22,500 crore to set up equipment," he said.