New industries outside economic zones will not get electricity, gas

The cabinet committee on economic affairs says

New industrial establishments will not be provided with electricity and gas connections if they are constructed in places other than the government designated economic zones or industrial areas, according to a decision taken by the cabinet committee on economic affairs.

The cabinet committee took the decision in a meeting on March 21, the central bank said in a circular issued today.

In this regard, the Bangladesh Bank has directed banks to take clearance certificates given by the utility service providers from the new industrial units, when they will apply for loans.

Planned industrialisation is a must to ensure economic prosperity and establishing industries at specific locations will ensure proper land and energy management as well as environmental development, the circular mentioned.

Earlier in 2020's October, the energy and mineral resources division issued a similar circular where it said it would not extend new gas connections to the industries situated outside the economic zones and industrial parks from April 2021.

However, many received utility connections in the last three years despite being located outside the economic zones.