NCC Bank director to sell 1.11 crore shares

Sohela Hossain, a sponsor director of National Credit and Commerce Bank PLC (NCC Bank), has expressed her intention to sell 1.11 crore shares from her holding of 3.57 crore shares.

The transaction will be carried out at the prevailing market price through the block market of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and is expected to be completed within the next 30 working days, the bank said in a disclosure on the DSE website today.

Based on the closing price of Tk 9.9 per share as of yesterday, the deal would be worth around Tk 11 crore.

Sohela Hossain is a former vice-chairman of the board of NCC Bank. She is also associated with various business entities, serving as chairman of Mir Akhter Hossain Ltd, and president of Mir Cement Ltd, Mir Real Estate Ltd, and Mir Concrete Products Ltd.

As of May 31, 2025, sponsors and directors held 37.01 percent of NCC Bank's shares, while institutions owned 23.77 percent, foreign investors 0.07 percent, and the public 39.15 percent, according to DSE data.

In the January-March quarter of 2025, the private lender posted a profit of Tk 28.22 crore, up 66 percent year-on-year.

Its earnings per share rose to Tk 0.25 from Tk 0.15 in the same period last year.

The increase in earnings was mainly driven by higher returns from treasury bond investments, the bank said in its financial statement.

The bank also reported a significant jump in its net operating cash flow per share, which surged to Tk 12.08 from Tk 0.24 a year earlier.

The improvement was attributed to proceeds from the sale of trading securities instead of purchases in the same quarter last year, a rise in deposits, and a decline in loan disbursements during the period.