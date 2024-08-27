Navigating thru challenging times in RMG

The recent situation in Bangladesh has posed significant challenges for the garment industry, one of the country's most vital economic sectors. A temporary halt in operations caused by unforeseen events led to considerable disruptions in export-import activities and factory operations.

As a result, the industry faced substantial financial consequences, a severe cash flow crisis and widespread supply chain interruptions. The situation was further complicated by an internet blackout, which hindered our ability to communicate with international buyers, damaging the perception of Bangladesh's stability and predictability among global partners.

During this critical period, our factories were passing busy times processing orders for the upcoming winter season. The disruption not only slowed production, but also impacted our ability to secure future orders, significantly affecting the confidence of our international buyers. Nevertheless, we recognise that such challenges are part of the broader commitment to maintaining our principles and we remain dedicated to rebuilding and sustaining the trust of our buyers despite the temporary setbacks.

The financial impact of these disruptions has been profound, with estimated losses in shipments amounting to approximately Tk 16 billion per day during the shutdown. As operations resume, factories are working tirelessly to clear backlogs, but the burden of airfreight costs and other penalties will weigh heavily on exporters. The interruption in production schedules has forced many factories to engage in costly after-hour operations to make up for lost time, adding to the financial strain.

Moreover, the industry is now grappling with increased costs related to container, transportation, freight and banking charges, all of which vary across different factories. These additional expenses are compounded by the challenges of a fluctuating global market, where demand remains uncertain.

In anticipation of potential instability, the industry has taken proactive measures to mitigate risks. We are enhancing communication channels with buyers to ensure transparency and maintain trust. Additionally, efforts are being made to diversify and optimise logistics and supply chain strategies, reducing our vulnerability to future disruptions. By investing in technology and improving operational efficiency, we aim to build resilience within our operations, ensuring we can continue to meet our commitments to buyers even in the face of uncertainty.

At this critical juncture, it is imperative that the interim government provides support to help the industry regain its footing. Expedited processing at customs and ports is crucial for alleviating current bottlenecks and ensuring the smooth flow of import and export consignments. Flexible banking policies are needed to help businesses manage cash flow challenges effectively.

Additionally, urgent regulatory reforms are essential to create a stable and conducive environment for business activities, enabling the industry to recover from recent setbacks and prepare for future growth. These measures will be key to sustaining the industry's long-term competitiveness and ensuring its continued contribution to the national economy.

Despite numerous challenges, the industry is striving to adapt by enhancing operational efficiency, adopting technology to reduce waste and investing in higher value-added products. However, maintaining competitiveness remains a significant challenge, and continued support from the government is crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry.

As we navigate these turbulent times, the resilience and adaptability of Bangladesh's garment industry will be key to overcoming the challenges ahead. With the right support and strategic adjustments, we are confident that the industry will emerge stronger, ready to meet the demands of the global market and continue contributing to the country's economic growth.

The author is a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association