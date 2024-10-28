Business
Nasir Uddin Ahmed, new president of Bangladesh Insurance Association

He will remain in the post until the end of the 2023-24 term on April 8 next year
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 07:33 PM

Nasir Uddin Ahmed has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) until the end of tenure of the association's existing executive committee for 2023-24 term on April 8 in 2025.

The association elected Ahmed, as its previous president, Sheikh Kabir Hossain, resigned from the post on October 21 this year citing "physical illness".

BIA is the organisation of the country's insurance company owners and chief executive officers.

Ahmed was elected as the first vice president of BIA for the 2021-2022 and 2023-2024 terms.

Ahmed is also the vice chairman of Meghna Life Insurance Company Ltd and Karnaphuli Insurance Company Ltd.

