Nailing the first impression

The magic of "love at first sight" can cast its spell with no warning. We often underestimate its mystical power to determine the course of our personal and professional lives, whether it happens during a job interview or when we meet the love of our life. Being lucky in both may sound rare, but we can make it a possibility if we apply some tricks with sincerity and dedication in both situations.

Impressing an interviewer is like catching the eye of someone special on campus or at a dinner party. Both demands make that charming first impression. You would not want to be caught in your Flintstone shirt in meeting a romantic interest, just like you would not want to appear in an interview dressed casually. You dress to impress and feel confident.

Additionally, finding common ground is essential to spark a connection, whether a shared culinary preference at a party or a mutual hobby in an interview. According to the Science of People, 95 percent of people believe that first impressions are crucial. About 40 percent form a first impression within just seven seconds of meeting someone. This rapid judgment highlights the necessity of being prepared and presenting yourself well​.

In the case of a job interview or first engagement, first impressions are typically formed within the first 17 seconds and rely heavily on perceived competence and trustworthiness. In the highly competitive world we live in today, it is wiser to be mindful of influences that help create the best first impression possible.

Nowadays, with everything being presented online on platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram, a flawless online presence is crucial in forming initial impressions. Dressing appropriately for an interview not only gives you a visual edge but also indicates your keenness for the job. Hence, ideally, one should dress one step above the company's usual business casual attire. It is wiser to be overdressed than to be underdressed for any occasion.

Preparation for an interview can never be over­-emphasised. Quick research on the interviewer to find commonalities can do wonders for building connections. Maintaining a confident posture by sitting straight and making consistent eye contact is highly recommended, while casual or arrogant body language is discouraged.

According to Science of People, around 55 percent of a communication's meaning is conveyed through nonverbal cues, such as body language and facial expressions. And 44 percent of people notice the eyes first when meeting someone. Therefore, maintaining good eye contact is crucial for suggesting honesty and attentiveness​.

It is also important to try and match the interviewer's energy level. Wearing a smile is like the icing on the cake, bringing positivity to the atmosphere. While in the waiting room before the interview, engaging in small conversations with other candidates or the receptionist can help appear friendly and warm up the vocal cords. Some companies may observe and assess your gestures from a camera.

Finally, just as you would not end a great conversation without planning a follow-up, a strong closing remark and a thank-you email are essential. By treating interviews with the same enthusiasm as a date, you are sure to make a lasting positive impression.

Just as in romantic expeditions, we strive to win with charm and wit. Impressing the boss requires a balance of professionalism and personality while sidestepping potential pitfalls. Both scenarios can lead to sleepless nights.

Ultimately, both demand that you put your best foot forward to avoid being a romantic or a professional casualty. First impressions are like first loves. They have an enduring and special place in your mind.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.