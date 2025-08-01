MTB profit down 16% in Q2

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) reported a 16 percent year-on-year drop in profit in the April-June quarter of 2025.

The private commercial bank posted a profit of Tk 31.06 crore for the quarter, according to its financial statements released yesterday.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk 0.32 for the quarter, down from Tk 0.38 in the same period last year.

Its consolidated net operating cash flow per share also dropped significantly to Tk 2.97 for the January-June period, compared to Tk 21.91 in the corresponding half of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 33.26 percent of the bank's shares, institutional investors 31.29 percent, and the general public 35.45 percent, according to data from the Dhaka Stock Exchange.