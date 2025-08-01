Business
Star Business Report
Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 08:31 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

MTB profit down 16% in Q2

Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 08:31 AM
Star Business Report
Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 08:31 AM

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) reported a 16 percent year-on-year drop in profit in the April-June quarter of 2025.

The private commercial bank posted a profit of Tk 31.06 crore for the quarter, according to its financial statements released yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk 0.32 for the quarter, down from Tk 0.38 in the same period last year.

Its consolidated net operating cash flow per share also dropped significantly to Tk 2.97 for the January-June period, compared to Tk 21.91 in the corresponding half of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 33.26 percent of the bank's shares, institutional investors 31.29 percent, and the general public 35.45 percent, according to data from the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন চীন, ভিয়েতনাম ও ভারতের মতো প্রতিযোগী রপ্তানিকারক দেশের ওপর কঠোর শুল্ক আরোপ করায় আমেরিকান বাজারে বাংলাদেশ আরও শক্তিশালী অবস্থান করে নিতে পারবে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতির ঘোষণার পর কানাডার পণ্যে শুল্ক বাড়িয়ে ৩৫ শতাংশ করলেন ট্রাম্প

এইমাত্র