Businesses brought in 400 tonnes of the vegetable in February

Rising imports of moringa stick, also known as Sajne data, along with other summer vegetables are helping Dinajpur's Hili land port post a rise in its revenue.

The growing popularity of moringa stick as a healthier food option among consumers in Dhaka and Chattogram and a supply shortage of the local variety have increased the demand of the Indian variety in Bangladesh, businesses said.

Imported moringa sticks are currently ruling the market as the local ones will be available for sale nearly a month later, said Mahabub Hossain, a wholesaler.

Currently, two vegetables are imported through Hili land port -- taro roots and moringa sticks.

In February, around 11 tonnes of taro have been imported through Hili when businesses brought in over 400 tonnes of moringa sticks, said Sohrab Hossain, public relations officer of Hili-Panama Port Link Ltd.

However, potato import through the port remained suspended for the last 20 days, he added.

Moringa stick imports began on February 13 and 27 trucks carrying 285 tonnes of the vegetable came to Bangladesh from India until February 25, according to data from the Hili land custom station.

In the 13 days, the moringa stick imports generated a revenue of Tk 52 lakh for the port.

In the last five days to March 2, trucks brought in 127 tonnes and generated a revenue of Tk 23.18 lakh for the port.

The traders pay $150 for importing every tonne of moringa stick where an additional Tk 20 a kilogramme (kg) duty fee gets added, making the wholesale price to range in between Tk 80-90 a kg.

"The quality of Indian moringa stick is good and they are sold at Tk 100-120 a kg at the wholesale level," said Abdul Momin, a wholesaler from Bogura.

Meanwhile, Harun ur Rashid Harun, president of Hili land port import-export group, said there was a lack of available data on the domestic supply of moringa sticks.