More aid planned for fishing ban periods

The proposal aims to boost monthly allocation of rice

The interim government has taken initiatives to increase vulnerable group feeding assistance for the country's fishermen, aiming to support their livelihoods during fishing bans.

Currently, during the 22-day fishing ban imposed to protect mother hilsa, each family receives 25 kilogrammes (kgs) of rice on a monthly basis, said Abdur Rouf, director general of the Department of Fisheries.

Additionally, during the 58-day ban on all types of fishing in the Bay of Bengal — enforced to ensure fish breeding, growth, and sustainable harvesting — each family is provided with 40 kgs of rice per month, he mentioned.

Considering the overall situation, a proposal has been made to increase the amount to 50 kgs, he told The Daily Star yesterday.

For the 22-day closure, the amount will be calculated proportionally based on the number of days, he said.

The director general spoke as the chief guest at a discussion titled "Voluntary removal of illegal trawl boat equipment and protection of marine fisheries resources," held at the Fish Landing Centre of the Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation in Mohipur.

He also mentioned that initiatives are being taken to align India's fishing schedule at the international level.

He said: "Through coordinated efforts, diplomatic initiatives, and legal processes, we will achieve success in conserving our marine resources."

He expressed hope that, by working together, Bangladesh could become a global example in marine resource management.

Rouf said that operations against the use of illegal trawlers, catching undersized fish, and fishing during banned seasons will continue throughout the year.

This effort involves joint actions by the administration, coast guard, local government, and the Department of Fisheries.

He further stated that illegal trawlers harm fish and other aquatic species, disrupting production and leading to scarcity.

He expressed hope that banning illegal trawlers will increase fish production in the sea.

Rouf also said that research is underway to harvest tuna from deep-sea areas to harness the potential of the blue economy, with the private sector also involved in the initiative.

The government has already taken multifaceted and long-term measures to protect the country's river and marine resources, with one of the main goals being to ensure sustainable fish harvesting from the sea for future generations, he added.