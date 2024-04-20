Monisha Abraham becomes new MD of BAT Bangladesh

Monisha Abraham has been appointed as managing director of the British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh Company, effective from July 1.

Monisha is the first female managing director to lead BAT Bangladesh in the company's history of 114 years.

She will replace Shehzad Munim, who has built a strong legacy at BAT Bangladesh with commendable business results and visionary leadership, the company said in a press release today.

Monisha has been a non-executive director of the BAT Bangladesh board of directors since March 2023.

She will be joining BAT Bangladesh from Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC, a part of the BAT Group, where she served as managing director and chief executive officer.

Monisha brings with her almost 30 years of experience in marketing and general management roles across multiple sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods and tobacco.

Throughout her career, she has held various pivotal positions in transformational roles across multiple countries in the Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East and Europe.

Monisha shared her enthusiasm about the new role in a message: "I feel honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading BAT Bangladesh, which has been operating in this region for over 114 years with a rich legacy of success and impact."

"I am committed to driving BAT Bangladesh's growth journey, while upholding the values of the company with the highest integrity. Being one of the highest taxpayers in the country, the company also holds a strong reputation as a growth partner to the nation in its journey towards achieving the SDGs."

"I hope to use my experience and expertise in leading the company towards achieving a better tomorrow for all," she added.

Monisha obtained her bachelor's degree in commerce from Jyoti Nivas College in India and did an MBA in marketing and finance from the Birla Institute of Technology, India.