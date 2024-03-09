Is Mitford’s fragrance fading?

While a walk through Mitford is an unforgettable treat for the olfactory senses, there are ill winds threatening to blow over those sweet scents and the businesses that produce them.

Although the market was bustling with activity in its halcyon years, it now caters to a niche and is finding itself adrift as it contends with a lack of customers.

Both newcomers and established businessmen say the perfume business is not doing well.

Competition from mass-produced brands is one significant impact, especially given the former's marketing budgets. They also offer perks such as lower prices, convenience, and brand recognition.

At the same time, consumer preferences have changed. The younger generation prefers body spray or branded perfumes rather than what is on offer in Mitford.

Marketing campaigns by companies such as Axe have long won over teenagers while those in their twenties or thirties would rather spend their money on a Ralph Lauren or Calvin Klein perfume from a reputed shop.

Now, as one vendor puts it, mostly elderly or religious people buy attar.

Another issue is that the number of businessmen has increased, intensifying competition and chipping away at profits.

Syed Anwar, a senior businessman and head of Lahore Perfume House, said: "The business is a bit slow now."

He, however, hopes that the business will pick up in the month of Ramadan. This is because attars have been considered for centuries to be something that attracted angels and warded off evil spirits.

Anwar's father started the business in 1952 and he himself has been involved since 1981.

"I have seen many ups and downs during my time."

He adds that many shops selling substandard products have sprung up here. "Because of this, we are in a bit of trouble. But we have maintained the quality."

From Babubazar's Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital to Armanitola, there are 2,000-2,500 shops selling perfumes, according to Shafikul Islam Milon, general secretary of the Bangladesh Chemicals and Perfumery Merchants Association.

"Of them, more than 500 are located in the Mitford area. All of these shops sell imported perfume oils. There is no place for adulteration here." If anyone does it, they now buy it and make it themselves."

He says many businessmen from Gujarat and Madras in India came here before Independence and started businesses. Later, Bangladeshis joined them.

Regarding the current business scenario, Milon said because of the higher cost of living, people now have less money to spend on luxury items.

"As a result, our business is somewhat on the decline."

Bangladesh has been witnessing a higher level of inflation for the past two years owing to external and internal factors, eroding the purchasing power of people.

"We sell only imported perfume oils here," said Md Mamun, owner of Moonzia Traders.

People come from all over Dhaka and other parts of the country to buy products since they know that they can find the best items they are looking for.

"Many people buy products from here for personal use as well. And once they start buying perfume from here, they don't go anywhere else."

On a recent Wednesday, the road was bustling with customers. One of them was Mosharraf Hossain, who was looking for an attar with the scent of Mysore roses.

He said, "My ancestors used Mysore roses, and so do I. I'm buying an ounce for Eid."

Sakib Kaiyum, a resident of the capital's Mirpur, shared similar sentiments.

"I've been buying perfume from here for years. You can find the right product at the right price."

Mohammad Jahalam Mia, a trader, had also come to buy attar, but not for himself. He buys perfumes for his retail store.

"From Shab-e-Barat to Eid, a lot of attar is sold," he said.

The actual size of the perfume market in Bangladesh is hard to come by.

In 2024, the revenue in the fragrances market, which includes the consumer market for perfume and any other fragrances, in Bangladesh is projected to reach $1.42 billion, according to German data services provider Statista.

It is anticipated that the market will experience an annual growth rate of 3.67 percent between 2024 and 2028.

"Despite its growing middle-class, Bangladesh's fragrance market is still largely dominated by affordable, locally-produced options," Statista said.