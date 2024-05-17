Merging minds with machines

With the news of brain chip implants, our friends joked that advertisers would run commercials in our brains if we got chips without a subscription. For advertisers, it would be the best way to reach consumers.

Researchers would get the most accurate data ever. Taxmen would know who is even considering dodging taxes or sending money outside Bangladesh. Different subscription levels would offer different security and safety features, like blocking data access to wives, boyfriends, and taxmen.

Any of you who thought it to be some unrealistic joke has more surprises ahead. As we grapple with AI (artificial intelligence), new advancements, like Neuralink's brain chip, bring even more excitement and debate.

Founded by Elon Musk, Neuralink is leading the way in merging human brains with AI. This brain chip could revolutionise medicine, communication, and our understanding of human consciousness, marking a huge leap into the future.

Neuralink's core mission is to develop ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) to connect humans and computers. This ambitious goal aims to address various neurological conditions, enhance human cognitive abilities, and eventually enable direct communication between brains and machines.

Imagine a world where paralysis is no longer a life sentence; memories can be stored and replayed like digital files, and complex thoughts can be instantly shared without words. Brain Chip developers seek to realise this vision, positioning themselves at the cutting edge of neurotechnology.

At the heart of Neuralink's innovation is a tiny, implantable brain chip called the "Link." This device, about the size of a coin, is designed to be surgically inserted into the skull, where it can interface directly with the brain. The Link features thousands of ultra-fine electrodes that penetrate the brain's outer layers, capable of detecting and transmitting neural signals.

Neuralink has made significant strides in both animal and human experiments. As of early 2024, it successfully implanted its first brain chip in a human subject as part of its prime study, which aims to help paralysed people control external devices using their thoughts. The human subject/patient is reportedly recovering well.

Earlier, it achieved a significant milestone by enabling a monkey named Pager to play the video game Pong using only its mind.

Brain Chip developers are in the early stages of testing the technology, with commercial operations expected to be still some years away. The company received FDA approval in May 2023 to begin human trials. These trials currently focus on helping paralytic people control external devices like computers and phones by using their thoughts.

Several companies and research institutions are advancing brain-computer interface (BCI) technology similar to Neuralink's. Notable competitors include Synchron, Blackrock Neurotech and Kernel. Paradromics works on high-bandwidth BCIs to restore communication in individuals with severe neurological conditions.

While such groundbreaking developments are exciting, they are making most of us nervous, if not scared. Potential unethical uses of brain chip technology include significant privacy violations, as unauthorised access to private thoughts and memories could occur.

There are concerns over unauthorised mind control and manipulation to influence or alter individuals' behaviours and perceptions. Governments could exploit brain chips for tracking and influencing public thoughts and mass surveillance.

The technology could also aggravate social inequalities, providing cognitive enhancements only to those who can afford them, leading to new forms of discrimination. Additionally, ethical dilemmas arise regarding informed consent, especially when used on vulnerable populations like children or those with cognitive impairments.

Elon Musk's portfolio of companies—Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, X (former Twitter), OpenAI, and Neuralink—collectively represent a formidable convergence of cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to profoundly reshape various aspects of society.

While each innovation is groundbreaking on its own, their combined impact raises both exciting possibilities and significant ethical concerns. The next superpower is anybody's guess now.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.